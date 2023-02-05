Nysa Devgan and Orhan Awatramani aka Orry are among the popular B-town buddies. These BFFs are often seen travelling together and enjoying at some of the exotic parties. Orry has dropped new pictures on Instagram that are from the Ajio Luxe event that took place at the Jio World Garden in BKC, Mumbai. The two not just looked stylish but seemed to have a great time together at the event. New Year 2023: Nysa Devgan, Orry, Guru Randhawa, Vedant Mahajan and Others Party Hard in Dubai (Watch Video).

Orry And Nysa Devgan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Orhan Awatramani (@orry1)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)