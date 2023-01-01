Nysa Devgan, Orry, Guru Randhawa, Vedant Mahajan and many others partied hard in Dubai to welcome the New Year. These B-town friends have clearly welcomed 2023 with all glitz and glamour and their video is a must watch. Nysa Devgan Parties With BFF Orry and Others in Dubai (View Pics & Videos).

New Year Party In Dubai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Orhan Awatramani (@orry1)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)