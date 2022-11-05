Palak Muchhal and Mithoon are reportedly set to tie the knot on November 6. There are pictures and videos from the former’s mehndi ceremony that have taken the internet by storm. The singer can be seen dressed in teal lehenga for the pre-wedding festivity. Jackie Shroff, Sheeba and others were seen in attendance for the ceremony. Singer Palak Muchhal and Composer Mithoon To Tie the Knot on November 6.

The Gorgeous Bride-To-Be

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Singer Palak’s Pre-Wedding Festivity

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Mehndi Ceremony

Congratulations #Palakmuchhal for new journey of life... singer smiles at her Mehndi ceremony! pic.twitter.com/YPpKR7EnNu — Deepika Sharma (@IamDpika) November 4, 2022

Sheeba And Jackie Shroff

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Komal Thakkar (@komalmehndi4u)

