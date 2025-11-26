After Smriti Mandhana's father, Shrinivas Mandhana, was admitted to the hospital on the cricketer's wedding day in Sangli, her fiance was also rushed to a hospital there and was later shifted to Mumbai's Goregaon. According to a recent report in NDTV, the music composer was also discharged from the hospital on November 26. He was reportedly admitted to the hospital after complaining of chest pain and difficulty in breathing. Palash and Smriti were all set to tie the knot on November 23, which got postponed due to her father's ill health. Later, the internet erupted with rumours and unverified chat screenshots suggesting that the wedding was called off because Palash cheated on Smriti. A lot has been happening within both families, and we’ll have to wait for an official announcement about the revised wedding date. Smriti Mandhana’s Father Shrinivas Mandhana Discharged From Sangli Hospital After Sudden Health Scare; Cricketer’s Wedding With Palash Muchhal Still on Hold.

Palash Muchhal Discharged From Mumbai Hospital; Music Composer’s Wedding With Smriti Mandhana Remains Postponed

View this post on Instagram A post shared by India Forums (@indiaforums)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)