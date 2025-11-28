The postponement of Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal's wedding has sparked a wave of gossip and speculation on the internet. Ever since Palash Muchhal's alleged cheating allegations surfaced, the music composer has been linked with one of Bosco-Caesar's team members, Gulnaaz Khan. Amid all the noise on social media, Gulnazz finally broke her silence on Friday (November 28) and took to her Instagram stories to put a full stop to speculations. She wrote, "I've noticed a lot of speculation and false claims going about me and my friend Nandika so let me clear this straight. We are not the people involved in the issue. Just because we know someone socially or have a photo with them doesn't mean we are connected to their personal matters. Please, let's keep things respectful and not jump to conclusions. We appreciate your understanding and support." Palash's mother, Amrita Muchhal, has also dropped an update on the couple's wedding. She told Hindustan Times, "Smriti and Palash dono takleef mein hai. Palash dreamt of coming home with his bride. I had even planned a special welcome. Everything will be fine. Shaadi bohot jaldi hogi." Who Is Nandika Dwivedi? Know All About Choreographer Linked to Palash Muchhal Amid His Cheating Controversy With Smriti Mandhana.

Gulnaaz Khan Reacts to Dating Allegations With Palash Muchhal - View Post

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram account of Gulaaz Khan). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)