Music composer Palash Muchhal's wedding with cricketer Smriti Mandhana hit a major roadblock after her father, Shrinivas Mandhana, had to be rushed to the hospital due to a heart-related condition on November 23, 2025. The following day, Palash was also admitted to the hospital after falling ill due to the emotional turmoil following the wedding postponement. However, both have been discharged now and are recovering well. During all this, social media was buzzing with speculations and rumours surrounding Palash cheating Smriti with multiple women. Amid this, Palash was spotted for the frst time at the Mumbai Airport on Monday (December 1). In a video shared by a paparazzi handle, the music composer was seen accompanied by his parents at the airport. However, he did not interact with the paps. For his outing, Palash opted for an all-black look. Palash Muchhal-Smriti Mandhana Wedding Row: In Fresh Twist, Choreographer Nandika Dwivedi Denies Role in Ongoing Controversy, Details Inside.

Palash Muchhal Spotted With His Parents at Mumbai Airport Amid Wedding Postponement With Smriti Mandhana - Watch Video

