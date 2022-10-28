Singer Palak Muchhal and music director Mithoon, who worked together in the 2013 musical hit Aashiqui 2 are all set to get married. The duo worked together in Aashiqui 2 starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor. The wedding rituals will start from November 4, 2022 and the marriage will take place on November 6, 2022. Delhi Times shared a post on the same on their social media handle. Palak Muchhal Birthday: From Chahun Main Ya Naa to Prem Ratan Dhan Payo – 5 Popular Songs of the Playback Singer (Watch Videos).

Take a look:

Singer @palakmuchhal3 is set to tie the knot with composer-singer @Mithoon11 The #wedding will take place in #Mumbai, with functions kicking off from Nov 4 & the nuptials taking place on Nov 6 Tap to know more: https://t.co/YOdIg3bMjt#PalakMuchhal #Mithoon #Weddings #Music pic.twitter.com/fyweFGNkJM — Delhi Times (@DelhiTimesTweet) October 27, 2022

