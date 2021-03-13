The official video song 'Parinda' from the upcoming movie Saina is out. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Sujay Jairaj and Rasesh Shah. The biopic is directed by Amole Gupte, starring Parineeti Chopra as 'Saina'. The music is composed by Amaal Mallik. The film is set to release on March 26.

Check Out the Video of Parinda Below:

