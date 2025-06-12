In a shocking turn of events, a London-bound Air India flight carrying 242 passengers crashed near Ahmedabad airport shortly after takeoff on Thursday afternoon (June 12). The plane took off from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 1:39 PM and crashed just five minutes later. The crash reportedly occurred near the Meghaninagar region. Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan took to social media to express his grief over the incident. On his X (formerly Twitter) handle, the actor wrote, "Absolutely heartbroken with the news about the crash in Ahmedabad… my prayers for the victims, their families and all affected." Check out his post below. Air India Plane Crash: Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Sunny Deol and Other Bollywood Celebs ‘Heartbroken’ by Unfortunate Incident in Ahmedabad.

SRK Reacts to Air India Plane Crash in Ahmedabad

Absolutely heartbroken with the news about the crash in Ahmedabad… my prayers for the victims, their families and all affected. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 12, 2025

