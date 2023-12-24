Parineeti Chopra is all set to ring in her first Christmas after marriage. The actress, who is ready to celebrate this festive season with Raghav Chadha, has dropped a love-filled pic with her hubby on Instagram. She has lovingly referred him as her ‘Santa for life’ in this Insta post. Parineeti and Raghav, dishing out winter style goals, look all happy and much in love in this photo. Parineeti Chopra Gives Sneak Peek Into Her First Christmas Celebration Post Marriage With Raghav Chadha (Check Out the Pictures).

Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha

