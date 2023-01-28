After 3 days of its release in theatres Pathaan is having a great run at the box office. It is expected to cross Rs 200 crore on January 28 and Rs 250 crore on January 29. Till now it has garnered a total of Rs 166.75 crore in India, counting the Hindi, Tamil and Telugu versions box office collection. Pathaan: Disabled Shah Rukh Khan Fan Takes Friend's Help to Reach Theatre, Travels From Bihar to Bengal to Watch the Film; Video Goes Viral.

Pathaan Box Office-Hindi Version:

#Pathaan is having a RECORD-SMASHING run... Day 3 [working day after big holiday] is EXCEPTIONAL... Will FLY on Day 4-5 [Sat-Sun]… Will cross ₹ 200 cr on Day 4 [Sat], ₹ 250 cr on Day 5 [Sun]… Wed 55 cr, Thu 68 cr, Fri 38 cr. Total: ₹ 161 cr. #Hindi version. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/YUo2dKtKVA — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 28, 2023

Pathaan Box Office-Tamil & Telugu Versions

