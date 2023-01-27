Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan is breaking many records. Right from becoming the biggest opener in Hindi cinema ever to crossing Rs 100 crore worldwide in a day, the craze for the film is real. Having said that, while surfing the web we bumped into a clip online that sees a disabled SRK fan, taking his friend's help to see Pathaan in cinema halls. The die-hard fan travelled from Bihar to Bengal to watch the movie. Check it out. Pathaan: Hrithik Roshan Reviews Shah Rukh Khan's Spy Thriller, Calls It 'Incredible' (View Post).

Watch Viral Video:

A disabled fan of @iamsrk, who cannot walk on his own feet. He rode on his friend's shoulder from Bhagalpur in Bihar to watch the movie #Pathaan at Samsi Pawan Talkies cinema hall in Malda, West Bengal. #Pathaan100crWorldwide pic.twitter.com/dPzKJM175x — JUST A FAN. (@iamsrkfan_brk) January 26, 2023

