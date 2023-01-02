The excitement around Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan is immense even before its release! Well, as fans of SRK, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham dropped a fanmade trailer of the film today as a treat for all. Indeed, this shows the amount of love admirers have for King Khan. Pathaan is set to release in theatres on January 25. To note, the original trailer of the flick is not yet out. Pathaan Teaser: Is That Salman Khan? Twitterati Think They Spotted 'Tiger' With Shah Rukh Khan in the Promo.

Watch Fanmade Pathaan Trailer:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)