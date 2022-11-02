Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan teaser was unveiled by the makers today (Nov 2) and has been receiving immense love from fans. Right from the action sequences, glam Deepika Padukone to ah-mazing John Abraham, the teaser is indeed a treat by YRF. However, Twitterati have spotted Salman Khan's Tiger in SRK's Pathaan teaser. Well, as pointed out by netizens, Sallu makes a shirtless appearance alongside King Khan in a scene and here's proof. Check it out. Pathaan Teaser: Shah Rukh Khan Promises Bloody Action in YRF Film Co-Starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham (Watch Video).

Salman Khan in SRK's Pathaan?

'Shirtless'

This is confirmed by internal sources in #Yrf this shirtless body is of #SalmanKhan when he makes his appearance in a intense battle against the villains alongside #SRK in #Pathaan pic.twitter.com/xshsKMs6rC — Harminder 🍿🎬🏏 (@Harmindarboxoff) November 2, 2022

Really?

Tiger in Pathaan?

