Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan is out on the big screens and the actor's Hey Ram co-star has congratulated him in style. In the 2000 film Hey Ram, Kamal Haasan played the role of Saket Ram, while King Khan essayed a role of a Pathan named Amjad Ali Khan in the critically acclaimed film. Pathaan: Karan Johar Reviews Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone’s Actioner, Says ‘This One’s Just the Biggest Blockbuster’ (View Post).

Kamal Haasan Congratulates Shah Rukh Khan on Pathaan Release

Hearing great reports about Pathan. Saket congratulates Pathan. Way to go brother @iamsrk — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) January 25, 2023

