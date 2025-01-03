National Award-winning director Nag Ashwin's magnum opus Kalki 2898 AD starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone releases in Japan today after a blockbuster run at the global box office. The mythological sci-fi film bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Movies, which was reportedly made on a budget of INR 600 crore, went on to collect INR 1190 crore globally. The Telugu movie also features Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani in pivotal roles. The movie also makes it to the list of the most successful Indian films of 2024. So, Darling (Prabhas fans) in Japan, are you ready to create some records? ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Movie Review: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan’s Sci-Fi Film Is Far From Perfect but Impresses With Nag Ashwin’s World-Building (LatestLY Exclusive).

Prabhas’ ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Releases in Japan Today (January 3, 2025)

