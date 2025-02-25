Shah Rukh Khan made a powerful comeback in Bollywood after four years with Siddharth Anand's Pathaan in 2023 alongside Deepika Padukone. The film is backed by Yash Raj Films (YRF) and went on to become one of the biggest blockbusters of the years. Amid several rumours surrounding the upcoming sequel for the hit action-thriller, the latest one suggests that SRK and Deepika are set to commence the shooting for Pathaan 2 in the first quarter of 2026. According to the reports, "Aditya Chopra has locked Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan 2. Shooting to begin in early 2026". The latest reports also revealed that the director for the YRF Spy Universe film is yet to be finalised. Pathaan 2: Aditya Chopra Teams Up With Shah Rukh Khan for High-Octane Sequel - Reports.

Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone’s ‘Pathaan 2’ To Go on Floors in Early 2026

EXCLUSIVE!! #AdityaChopra LOCKS #Pathaan2 SCRIPT...#ShahRukhKhan and #DeepikaPadukone set to commence shooting for this much-awaited sequel in the first quarter of 2026... Director is yet to be finalized! DETAILS INSIDE: https://t.co/PVSo7O0FiL pic.twitter.com/BIMI7BOcsX — Rahul Raut (@Rahulrautwrites) February 25, 2025

