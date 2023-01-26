Pathaan has taken the Indian box office by storm and as per early estimates the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer is eyeing Rs 50 crore plus business on its opening day at box office. Having said that, last night, the makers of the flick organised a special screening of Pathaan for industry friends at YRF studios, and it saw many stars in attendance. From Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to Malaika Arora, it was a star studded screening held in Mumbai. Have a look. Pathaan Box Office Day 1 Estimates: Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone's Film Expected to Earn Between Rs 52-55 Crore in India - Reports.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Malaika Arora and Seema Sajdeh

Raj Kundra, Shilpa and Shamita Shetty

Arslan Goni, Sussanne Khan and Zayed Khan

Karan Johar

Salman Khan

John Abraham

