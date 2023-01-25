Pathaan has finally released in theatres and the show is a mega blockbuster according to many fans and celebs too. The box office estimates for Day 1 of the movie are Rs 52-55 crore in India. Did you catch a first day show yet? Bipasha Basu Ignores Ex John Abraham While Wishing Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and Others for Pathaan.

View Pathaan Box Office Here:

#Pathaan at PIC on Day-1 till 8.15 PM#PVR: ₹ 11.40 cr#INOX: ₹ 8.75 cr#Cinepolis ₹ 4.90 cr Total: ₹ 25.05 cr Eying ₹ 52-55 cr nett day-1 Biz in India.. BOOM 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) January 25, 2023

