Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has extended birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17, on the occasion of the PM’s 75th birthday. In a video posted by news agency ANI, Shah Rukh Khan addresses PM Modi and shares heartfelt birthday wishes. In the video, SRK calls himself “Hum jaise jawan log” (young people like me and others), even though the superstar is set to turn 60 on November 2, 2025, and become a senior citizen. SRK says in the video message to PM Modi, “Today, on the occasion of PM Modi's 75th birthday, I extend my best wishes to him. Your journey from a small city to the global stage has been very inspiring. Your discipline, hard work and dedication towards the country can be seen in this journey. Your energy at the age of 75 even beats young people like us. I pray that you always stay healthy and happy...” The video has not yet been shared on Shah Rukh Khan’s official social media handles. SRK is currently shooting abroad for his film King, reportedly in Poland. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the movie also stars his daughter Suhana Khan. Check SRK’s message to PM Modi here. PM Narendra Modi Birthday: Shah Rukh Khan Extends Heartfelt Wishes to the Prime Minister at 75; Says ‘His Pace and Energy Leaves Young People Behind’ (Watch Video).

Shah Rukh Khan Extends Birthday Wishes to PM Modi on His 75h Birthday - Watch Video:

#WATCH | On PM Modi's 75th birthday, Superstar Shah Rukh Khan says, "Today, on the occasion of PM Modi's 75th birthday, I extend my best wishes to him. Your journey from a small city to the global stage has been very inspiring. Your discipline, hard work and dedication towards… pic.twitter.com/p8wRc2pDzz — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)