Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has extended his heartfelt wishes for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that at the age of 75, his pace and energy leaves young people behind. PM Narendra Modi Birthday: Hema Malini Prays for Prime Minister’s Health and Long Life on His 75th (Watch Video).

In a video, SRK was heard saying in Hindi: “Today, on the 75th birthday of the Prime Minister, Mr. Narendra Modi, I would like to wish him a very happy birthday.”

SRK Calls PM Modi’s Journey Inspiring and Praises His Dedication

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Flirting Lines (@flirting.lines)

He went on to talk about the journey of the iconic leader and tagged it as inspiring.

“Your journey from a small city to the global stage is very inspiring. In this story, I can see your discipline, your hard work and your dedication towards your country.”

Wishing him a healthy and strong life, the “Badshah” of Bollywood concluded: “The truth is that at the age of 75, your pace and energy leaves even young people like us behind. So, I pray that you always stay healthy, healthy, strong and happy.”

On the work front, Shah Rukh will next be seen in a special appearance of The Ba***ds of Bollywood, a satirical action comedy streaming television series. The series marks the debut of his son Aryan Khan.

The series features Lakshya Lalwani, Sahher Bambba, Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Mona Singh, Gautami Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa, Rajat Bedi, Manish Chaudhari, Vijayant Kohli and Rohit Gill. The series is produced by Gauri Khan under her production house banner Red Chillies Entertainment.

Shah Rukh will also be seen in King directed by Siddharth Anand. The film also features Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Anil Kapoor, and Abhay Verma, promising a high-octane drama with an ensemble cast. PM Narendra Modi Birthday: ‘Baaghi’ Actor Tiger Shroff Pens Heartfelt Wish, Says ‘Another Year of Strength, Vision, and Success’ (View Post).

The superstar will be seen sharing screen space with his daughter Suhana Khan in the upcoming film, which will have actor Abhishek Bachchan playing the antagonist.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like . While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 17, 2025 12:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).