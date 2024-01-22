Big B Amitabh Bachchan was an early arrival at Ayodhya's Ram Temple for the historic consecration ceremony. After the Ram Lalla idol was unveiled in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bachchan was spotted leaving the temple, where he interacted with the Prime Minister. A surfaced video depicts PM Modi greeting Bachchan with folded hands and inquiring about his health, considering the actor's recent hand surgery. Abhishek Bachchan and Anil Ambani also respectfully wished PM Modi in the video. Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony: PM Narendra Modi Greets Amitabh Bachchan at Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi Temple (Watch Video).

Watch Big B and PM Modi's Heartfelt Interaction Here

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi greets Actor Amitabh Bachchan present at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya #RamMandirPranPrathistha pic.twitter.com/72E2M0FcCD — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

