Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony: PM Narendra Modi Greets Amitabh Bachchan at Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi Temple (Watch Video)

Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan were present at the pran pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya.

Socially Team Latestly| Jan 22, 2024 04:09 PM IST

Amitabh Bachchan, accompanied by his son Abhishek Bachchan, was among the distinguished guests witnessing the historic pran pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya. A viral video captures a special moment as Prime Minister Narendra Modi exchanges greetings with the veteran actor, acknowledging his presence at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony: Madhuri Dixit-Shriram Nene Capture Moments With Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Ayushmann Khurrana at Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi Temple (View Pic).

PM Narendra Modi and Amitabh Bachchan's Video:

