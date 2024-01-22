Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony: PM Narendra Modi Greets Amitabh Bachchan at Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi Temple (Watch Video)

Amitabh Bachchan, accompanied by his son Abhishek Bachchan, was among the distinguished guests witnessing the historic pran pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya. A viral video captures a special moment as Prime Minister Narendra Modi exchanges greetings with the veteran actor, acknowledging his presence at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony: Madhuri Dixit-Shriram Nene Capture Moments With Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Ayushmann Khurrana at Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi Temple (View Pic).

PM Narendra Modi and Amitabh Bachchan's Video:

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi greets Actor Amitabh Bachchan present at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya #RamMandirPranPrathistha pic.twitter.com/72E2M0FcCD — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

