Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde would be seen sharing screen space in the upcoming family entertainer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. In an interview with ETimes, the actress dismissed rumours of her dating Salman. Pooja cleared the air saying she is ‘single’ and ‘concentrating on her career’. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Pooja Hegde Reveals How She Got Her Role in Salman Khan's Movie.

Pooja Hegde On Dating Salman Khan

In an exclusive conversation with ETimes, @hegdepooja clarifies that she is NOT dating @BeingSalmanKhan. Watch the video to know what she had to say...#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan #PoojaHegde #SalmanKhan𓃵 https://t.co/qF7FNHX6gK — ETimes (@etimes) April 14, 2023

