Preity Zinta celebrated her 49th birthday on January 31, 2024. The actress was flooded with heartfelt wishes from fans across the globe on social media platforms. Preity, took to Instagram, to express her heartfelt gratitude to fans for ‘all the love’ and wishes. She shared two pictures providing glimpses of the intimate celebration, including a photo of the birthday cake. Preity Zinta Cosies up to Husband Gene Goodenough in This Stunning Pic From Their Peru Vacay!

Preity Zinta Thanks Fans For Extending Birthday Wishes

