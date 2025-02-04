Priyanka Chopra is currently in India, spending time with her family for her brother Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya’s wedding, with the pre-wedding celebrations already underway. The actress was recently spotted attending the events on February 4, looking elegant in a peach-coloured shalwar kameez, paired with a matching dupatta. She kept her look simple yet graceful, with khussa shoes, straight hair, and minimal makeup. Her daughter, Malti Marie, joined her at the celebrations, looking adorable in a white frock. Fans, no doubt eagerly waiting for more glimpses of Priyanka and her daughter from the wedding festivities. ‘Mere Bhai Ki Shaadi Hai’: Priyanka Chopra and Family Gear Up for Siddharth Chopra–Neelam Upadhyaya’s Wedding; ‘Heads of State’ Actress Shares Sangeet Practice Pics.

Priyank Chopra With Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra In Town

