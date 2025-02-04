Priyanka Chopra’s brother, Siddharth Chopra, is all set to tie the knot with Neelam Upadhyaya, and the global icon has returned to Mumbai to celebrate the family affair. Taking to Instagram, Priyanka not only expressed her excitement about being back home but also shared glimpses of the pre-wedding festivities. In the caption, the Heads of State actress wrote, ‘Mere bhai ki shaadi hai (It’s my brother’s wedding)’, while posting pictures from the sangeet practice and fun-filled family gatherings. Priyanka Chopra’s Brother Siddharth Chopra All Set To Marry Neelam Upadhyaya; ‘Citadel’ Actress in Mumbai for Wedding Festivities.

Adding to the joyous occasion, Priyanka Chopra’s daughter, Malti Marie, along with her in-laws, Kevin Jonas and Denise Jonas, have also joined the Chopra family for Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya’s big day. Reflecting on the wedding buzz, Priyanka wrote, “my heart is full, and so is my schedule. Who said a wedding is easy? no one … but is it fun? Absolutely ! looking forward to the next few days.” Inside Pics From Priyanka Chopra’s Brother Siddharth Chopra’s Engagement With Neelam Upadhyaya Out! PeeCee, Nick Jonas Grace Roka Ceremony.

Priyanka Chopra Preps for Siddharth–Neelam’s Wedding

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya got engaged in August 2024 in an intimate ceremony, with Priyanka Chopra attending the occasion. It remains unclear whether Priyanka’s husband, Nick Jonas, will be attending his brother-in-law’s wedding.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 04, 2025 08:59 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).