During the early stages of Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Bollywood journey, she made the decision to reimburse a film production after withdrawing from the project within a few days. The actress cited the presence of a "dehumanizing" director on set as the reason behind her departure. In a recent interview with The Zoe Report, Chopra Jonas revealed that nearly two decades ago, as a newcomer to the industry, she took matters into her own hands and covered the expenses to extricate herself from a film set with a demeaning crew. Recalling the experience, the actress mentioned that she was playing an undercover character, and the director in question made derogatory remarks about her and her appearance in the presence of other crew members. Love Again: Priyanka Chopra Talks about Her ‘Terrifying Experience’ While Filming the Movie.

