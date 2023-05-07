"We really leaned on each other to create a fun environment on set with each other. We would laugh and crack jokes and tried to find the joy so that we could inspire and infuse ourselves as well. But it wasn't easy." Priyanka stars in the film as Mira Ray, who - struggling to cope with the death of her fiancé - sends romantic messages to his old phone number, which has been reassigned to journalist Rob Burns (Heughan). Rob is drawn to Mira's beautiful texts and seeks Celine Dion's assistance to find her in real life when he is tasked with writing a feature about the My Heart Will Go On singer. Love Again Premiere: Rajkummar Rao Attends Priyanka Chopra's Movie Screening in NYC (View Pic).
Sam admits that the pandemic was one of the main reasons he accepted the chance to play the male lead in the film. The Outlander star said, "I think we were all ready for it. After the lockdowns and being in isolation, everyone was ready to feel joy again. That's why this was such a well-timed movie to make. I think we all, certainly after the pandemic and everything else that's going on in the world, needed this kind of movie and this kind of message."
