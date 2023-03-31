Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are having a night out without baby Malti Marie, as they arrive for Nita Ambani Cultural Centre launch. Mama Priyanka looked amazing in a glittery silver dress with a long train and pink cape. Nick looked handsome in a playful black outfit with a lacy shirt under the blazer. Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan, Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan, Siddharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani and More Attend Nita Ambani Cultural Centre Launch.

View Priyanka and Nick at the NACC Launch

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra at the #NMACC #TheGreatIndianMusical launch in India - March 31, 2023 pic.twitter.com/3pntw5xWCB — Nick Jonas News (@JickNonasNews) March 31, 2023

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas arrive for the opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural centre today. ♥️#PriyankaChopra pic.twitter.com/q7ynyljLjO — _ The Man (@amitkotarya) March 31, 2023

Priyanka and Nick Chat with DeepVeer

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh , Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre opening ceremony pic.twitter.com/nPufoPqWeP — Team DP Malaysia (@TeamDeepikaMY_) March 31, 2023

