Global star Priyanka Chopra has managed to impress the world with her acting over the years. She has worked on many projects throughout her career and still continues to do excellent work both in Hollywood and Indian cinema. In a recent interview, the Citadel actor talked about the "tough" experience of acting in a film that she hated. Without revealing the name of the film, the actress said, "I can't tell you what movie it was but I can tell you the experience was pretty hateful. I used to just wait around for hours. My lines made no sense, So it was tough." "I was constantly a damsel, which I'm kind of not," she added. Priyanka Chopra Reveals Why She Left Bollywood, Amaal Mallik Reacts on ’The Truth About Campism, Bootlicking & Powerplay'.

