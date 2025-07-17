Punjabi singer and actor Babbal Rai has married actress Aarushi Sharma in a beautiful and intimate wedding in July 2025. The couple kept their celebration low-key, surrounded only by close friends and family. The wedding, held at a private location, in both Sikh and Hindu customs with vibrant mehndi and sangeet ceremonies, followed by Anand Karaj and traditional pheras. Photos shared by the newlyweds were captioned “Grateful,” reflecting the love and simplicity of their big day. The wedding was soulful, emotional and a refreshing change from the grand weddings usually seen in the Punjabi film world. Congratulations to the newlyweds! Arushi Sharma Marries Casting Director Vaibhav Vishant; Love Aaj Kal Actress’ Wedding Pics Go Viral.

Newlyweds Babbal Rai and Aarushi Sharma Shares Pictures on Instagram – See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Babbal Rai (@babbalrai9)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)