Renowned actress and Bigg Boss fame Shehnaaz Gill is venturing into production with an upcoming Punjabi film titled Ikk Kudi. Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress made the joyous announcement by unveiling the title poster of the film. In her post, she wrote, "With overwhelmed hearts announcing our film - #IkkKudi RELEASING WORLDWIDE ON 13th JUNE 2025." Apart from producing the film, Shehnaaz Gill also stars in the Punjabi film directed by Amarjit Singh Saron. Ikk Kudi is scheduled for a theatrical release on June 13, 2025. Shehnaaz Gill Kickstarts Shooting For Her Punjabi Film, Poses With Clapperboard and ‘Dream Team’ (See Pics).

Shehnaaz Gill’s ‘Ikk Kudi’ To Release on June 13, 2025

