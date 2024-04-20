Actress Arushi Sharma, widely known for her role in Love Aaj Kal, got married to casting director Vaibhav Vishant in an intimate wedding ceremony on April 18. In one photo, the couple is seen smiling on a stage, while another picture shows them sitting together at the mandap, looking affectionately at each other. Arushi looks beautiful in her light-coloured outfit, while Vaibhav looks handsome in his traditional attire. Arti Singh Bridal Shower Ceremony: Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah and Their Kids Pose With the Bride-To-Be; Check Out Videos From the Party.

Arushi Sharma And Vaibhav Vishant Wedding Pic

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Knot Forever (@theknotforever)

The Newly Married Duo

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)