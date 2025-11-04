American singer Donna Jean Godchaux MacKay, former Grateful Dead lead vocalist, has died. She was 78 at the time of her passing. Donna Jean Godchaux died at the Alive Hospice in Nashville on Sunday (November 2) after a long battle with cancer, her family confirmed. "She was a sweet and warmly beautiful spirit and all those who knew her are united in loss. The family requests privacy at this time of grieving. In the words of dead lyricist Robert Hunter, May the four winds blow her safely home," the family said in a statement given to The Hollywood Reporter. Daya Dongre Dies: Nitish Bharadwaj Mourns Loss of His On-Screen Mother, Pays Tribute to Veteran Actress (See Post).

Grateful Dead Lead Singer Donna Jean Godchaux-MacKay No More

