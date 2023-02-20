A video of R Madhavan's audition for the role of Farhan Qureshi From 3 Idiots is making rounds on social media. The audition tape features his character's monologue from the scene in which Farhan begs his father to let him pursue wildlife photography instead of engineering. However, Madhavan shared the tweet with an interesting statement on why audition is important for him. Anubhav Sinha Reveals Why R Madhavan's Hit TV Show Sea Hawks May Never Return To Television! .

Check The Tweet Which Madhavan Shared:

Heyyy .. too kind thank you.. but I insist on Auditioning for every role I do.. because then I am not on test on the first day of shoot . 😁😁😁🤩🤩🙏🙏.. Auditioning is very very important for many reasons.🤗❤️ https://t.co/5ujYnTDMRm — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) February 20, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)