Anubhav Sinha Reveals Why R Madhavan's Hit TV Show Sea Hawks May Never Return To Television!

Sea Hawks and Anubhav Sinha (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Lockdown has given Doordarshan the opportunity to bring back all its old hit shows from the 80s and the 90s which were most watched. So you have Ramayan, Mahabharat, Shaktimaan, Byomkesh Bakshi, Dekh Bhai Dekh and many more. There could be a revival of Shanti and Swabhimaan also if Doordarshan feels so. But if you want to watch Sea Hawks, you are in for some disappointment. Those who aren't aware of this show, it was one of the many Television dramas that R Madhavan did before he became a film star. So now you know Shah Rukh Khan isn't the only successful transition from TV to movies. But it seems the present generation won't be able to drool over this Captain! Dekh Bhai Dekh Re-Telecast Schedule on Doordarshan: Here’s When and Where You Can Watch This Shekhar Suman and Deven Bhojani’s 90s Comic Show on TV!

Someone had asked about the same thing to Anubhav Sinha, director of the show if there could be reruns and his answer left us sad. Sinha revealed that the show has suddenly disappeared and he has spoken to everyone about it. Check out his tweet here...

It has disappeared bro. No one has it. UTV. STAR. DISNEY. DD. No one. I checked with them all. But thanks @RonnieScrewvala for the opportunity. https://t.co/sZvhHBCCJS — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) March 7, 2020

Sea Hawks was epic for many reasons. A TV show on Indian Navy was a rarity and still is a rarity. Also, it was the first Indian TV show to have air, water, land and even underwater sequences. It was aired on Star Plus again in 2002 and that's why Sinha mentions Star in his tweet. It was a UTV presentation!