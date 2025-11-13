The 2009 Bollywood film 3 Idiots, starring Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi, was a massive box-office hit. Over the years, the film’s characters have become memorable to audiences who continue to celebrate it for its realistic message and unmatched humour. From Boman Irani’s strict professor Viru Sahastrabuddhe to Omi Vaidya’s hilarious Chatur Ramalingam aka “Silencer,” the film gave us many unforgettable personalities that became a part of pop culture. And who can forget Rahul Kumar’s “Millimetre,” the jugaadu helper at the boys' hostel? 16 years after the film’s release, Rahul is back in the spotlight after a video of him with his Turkish wife, Keziban Dogan, surfaced online and went viral. In a video shared by Delhi-based portrait photography page The Real Streets on Instagram, the couple can be seen interacting with the team. Rahul introduced himself and his wife, revealing that they got married on May 4. Keziban shared that the two first met around 11 years ago, shortly after the blockbuster success of 3 Idiots. The couple also posed for a few romantic pictures for the page. ‘3 Idiots’ Fame Actor Achyut Potdar Passes Away at 90 Due to Heart Failure.

3 Idiots’ Millimetre Aka Rahul Kumar Clicked With His Wife Keziban Dogan in Delhi – Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Real Streets | Photographer (@therealstreets_)

