Raha Kapoor Birthday: Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Riddhima Kapoor Drop Lovely Wishes for Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's Daughter As She Turns 1!

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married in April 2022 and became proud parents to a beautiful baby girl in November 2022. The duo haven't yet revealed their daughter's face.

Socially Team Latestly| Nov 06, 2023 12:58 PM IST

As Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's daughter, Raha Kapoor, turns one today, her family has dropped lovely wishes for the little one on Insta. Dadi Neetu Kapoor,  Riddhima Kapoor and nani Soni Razdan shared heartfelt messages for their 'doll' on social media. To note, RaLia has kept their baby away from media glaren since her birth. Have a look at Raha's birthday wishes below. Ranbir Kapoor Fears That Daughter Raha May Not Recognise Him Clean Shaven.

Neetu Kapoor:  

Neetu Kapoor Instagram

Soni Razdan:  

Socially Team Latestly| Nov 06, 2023 12:58 PM IST

As Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's daughter, Raha Kapoor, turns one today, her family has dropped lovely wishes for the little one on Insta. Dadi Neetu Kapoor,  Riddhima Kapoor and nani Soni Razdan shared heartfelt messages for their 'doll' on social media. To note, RaLia has kept their baby away from media glaren since her birth. Have a look at Raha's birthday wishes below. Ranbir Kapoor Fears That Daughter Raha May Not Recognise Him Clean Shaven.

Neetu Kapoor:  

Neetu Kapoor Instagram

Soni Razdan:  

Soni Razdan Instagram

Riddhima Kapoor: 

Riddhima Kapoor Instagram

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Alia Bhatt Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor daughter Neetu Kapoor Raha Kapoor Raha Kapoor Birthday Raha Kapoor Birthday Wishes Raha Kapoor First Birthday Raha Kapoor Turns 1 Ranbir Kapoor Riddhima Kapoor Soni Razdan
You might also like
Tags:
Alia Bhatt Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor daughter Neetu Kapoor Raha Kapoor Raha Kapoor Birthday Raha Kapoor Birthday Wishes Raha Kapoor First Birthday Raha Kapoor Turns 1 Ranbir Kapoor Riddhima Kapoor Soni Razdan
You might also like
Ranbir Kapoor Steals Hearts at Arijit Singh’s Concert: Interacts With Fans and Dances to ‘Channa Mereya’, Watch Viral Videos
Bollywood

Ranbir Kapoor Steals Hearts at Arijit Singh’s Concert: Interacts With Fans and Dances to ‘Channa Mereya’, Watch Viral Videos
Ranbir Kapoor’s Heartfelt Gesture Steals the Show at Arijit Singh’s Concert in Chandigarh (Watch Video)
Bollywood

Ranbir Kapoor’s Heartfelt Gesture Steals the Show at Arijit Singh’s Concert in Chandigarh (Watch Video)
Koffee With Karan 8 Promo: Alia Bhatt-Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan-Ananya Panday and Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty To Spill 'Naughty' Secrets on Karan Johar’s Show (Watch Video)
Bollywood

Koffee With Karan 8 Promo: Alia Bhatt-Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan-Ananya Panday and Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty To Spill 'Naughty' Secrets on Karan Johar’s Show (Watch Video)
Koffee With Karan 8 Promo: Alia Bhatt-Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan-Ananya Panday and Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty To Spill 'Naughty' Secrets on Karan Johar’s Show (Watch Video)
Bollywood

Koffee With Karan 8 Promo: Alia Bhatt-Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan-Ananya Panday and Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty To Spill 'Naughty' Secrets on Karan Johar’s Show (Watch Video)
Oh-So-Hot! Alia Bhatt Oozes Glamour In Black Cut-Out Crepe Georgette Strapless Minidress (View Pics)
Fashion

Oh-So-Hot! Alia Bhatt Oozes Glamour In Black Cut-Out Crepe Georgette Strapless Minidress (View Pics)
Google Trends Google Trends
Ravindra Jadeja
200K+ searches
Real Madrid
50K+ searches
Amala Paul
20K+ searches
Cello share price
20K+ searches
Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano
20K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaICC World Cup 2023Virat KohliAsian Games 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaICC World Cup 2023Virat KohliAsian Games 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
Google News Telegram Bot

Copyright © Latestly.com All Rights Reserved.

Google News Telegram Bot