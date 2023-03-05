Bollywood couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcomed their daughter last year in November and the actor is often seen talking about their first baby, Raha Kapoor. Recently, he spoke about his bond with his daughter and how she is used to his look with a beard and that is why he is scared that she might not recognise him with a clean shaved face. He said: "I have grown this beard for the movie. Since my daughter Raha was born, she has only seen me in this look. I don't have the fear that my beard will prick her, but I do fear that she may not recognise me after I shave." Ranbir came on the singing reality show, Indian Idol 13, to promote his film Tu Jhoothi Mein Makkar along with his co-star Shraddha Kapoor. For Ranbir, his daughter's love is most special to him and her smile makes him happy. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Take Baby Raha Out for a Walk (View Pics).

"She has this habit of only looking into my eyes while giving me a smile, and I believe that she has not really looked below my eye level. I am sure she will get used to my clean-shaved look as well, but it will break my heart if she does not recognise me," he added. As Holi is around the corner, the Wake Up Sid actor enjoyed performances by the contestants on the Holi special episode of the singing reality show. Ayodhya's Rishi Singh performed with the Superstar Singer 2 contestant Sayisha Gupta on the popular Holi song ''Balam Pichkari'' from the film Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani and Ranbir was so impressed with their performance that he joined them on stage and shook his legs along with Rishi and Sayisha. After the performance, he remembered shooting for the song for eight days and the challenges of completing it. He also praised the contestants for their performance. Kartik Aaryan in Tu Jhooti Main Makkar? Shehzada Star to Make a Cameo in Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor Romcom - Reports.

"I'm very lucky that I have my very own Holi song in my discography. I think the way Rishi and Sayisha performed with all the improvisation sets the perfect Holi party mood. I went back to those days of shooting the movie. I think we shot the song for 8 days. It was too sunny, with too many dancers, and it was very difficult but when you get a good song, you get the energy from within, and you feel like performing it," he shared. "In those 8 days of shooting, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Kalki, Deepika, and I had a blast. We would drink bhang (cannabis), hiding from everyone so that no one gets to know. I have many fond memories of this song and I get to relive those memories because of this wonderful performance," he added while recalling his shooting experience for 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' along with his co-actors. Indian Idol 13 airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 05, 2023 11:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).