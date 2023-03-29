The late Raj Kapoor, the Greatest Showman of Hindi Cinema, is also the grandfather of current superstars Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor. We have now come across a video where Raj Kapoor is seen singing one of his iconic songs "Awaara Hoon" (originally sung by Mukesh in the 1951 film Awaara) to his grandkids, a little Ranbir and his elder sister Riddhima, while their uncle (and Kareena and Karisma's father) Randhir Kapoor watches on. This nostalgic video is definitely going to melt your hearts! This Old Song Features Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Anil Kapoor, Rajinikanth Along With Little Ranbir Kapoor, Sonam and Tiger Shroff! - Watch Video.

Watch the video below:

Here's the Original Song:

