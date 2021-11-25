Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman, Raj Kundra who had filed an anticipatory bail application in the Bombay High Court a few days back, has been rejected by the court. The bail was with regards to an FIR that was registered in 2020 by the Cyber cell of Mumbai Police in a porn film case. FYI, Kundra was arrested by the Mumbai crime branch in July for allegedly producing and distributing porn films via a mobile app.

Raj Kundra Bail Rejected:

[BREAKING] #BombayHighCourt rejects anticipatory bail application filed by business #RajKundra in the FIR registered in 2020 by the Cyber cell of Mumbai Police in porn film racket case.@MumbaiPolice pic.twitter.com/9hdrUL6Efs — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) November 25, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)