BMC has used a scene from Akshay Kumar's upcoming film Raksha Bandhan as the sole purpose of COVID-19 vaccine awareness and the meme is actually hilarious. The scene where Akshay Kumar is seen hugging her on-screen sisters is named as COVID-19 vaccine shots and the booster. Raksha Bandhan: Akshay Kumar’s Upcoming Movie’s Trailer Launch Set Up Resembles Nostalgic Chandni Chowk.

Check Out BMC Mumbai's Tweet Below:

Vaccines will always provide 'raksha' to the Mumbaikars who complete their doses responsibly.#GetVaccinated #NaToCorona pic.twitter.com/qTyd5ZvWCd— माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) June 27, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)