Today, December 4, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) took to social media to warn about high tide. In its posts, the Mumbai civic body asked people to avoid the seashore as a high tide of 4.96 meters is expected on Thursday. High tides exceeding four meters have been forecast between today, December 4 and Sunday, December 7. As per the BMC, the Arabian Sea will witness a high tide of 4.96 meters at 11.52 PM today, December 4. "Follow the instructions given by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and the police department," BMC said in its post. Weather Forecast Today, December 4: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

Mumbai To Witness 4.96 Meters High Tide Today, Says BMC

