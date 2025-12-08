The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced a 24-hour water cut scheduled for Monday, December 8, and Tuesday, December 9, affecting a total of 17 wards in Mumbai. According to the BMC, there will be a 15% water cut in 17 areas of Mumbai today and tomorrow. There will be a water cut in the A, C, D, G South, and G North divisions of Mumbai city, as the work of replacing the Tansa water pipeline supplying water to the Bhandup water purification center has been undertaken. This includes Eastern suburbs: N, L, and S divisions, Western suburbs: H East, H West, K East, K West, P South, P North, R South, R North, R Central divisions. During this period, citizens are advised to store enough water and use it sparingly, as advised by the municipality. Mumbai Water Cut Update: BMC Cancels 15% Planned Water Cut on December 3-4 in City in View of Mahaparinirvan Divas 2025.

Mumbai Water Cut News: Supply Disruption in 17 Wards

Mumbai water cut: A 15% water cut will be implemented across 17 wards from Monday, December 8, 2025, at 10 am to Tuesday, December 9, 2025, at 10 am. Mumbai City Wards: A, C, D, G-South, G-North Eastern Suburbs: N, L and S Wards Western Suburbs: H-East, H-West, K-East, K-West,… — Richa Pinto (@richapintoi) December 8, 2025

