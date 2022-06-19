Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar have teamed up for the film Raksha Bandhan. The trailer of this Aanand L Rai directorial will be unveiled on June 21. The makers have shared a poster of the film and captioned it as, “sisters and brothers are bound together with an unbreakable bond of love! Here’s our attempt at a glimpse into their world!” Raksha Bandhan Teaser Out! Akshay Kumar’s Film To Arrive In Theatres On August 11.

Raksha Bandhan Trailer Update

बहनें जान हैं…sisters and brothers are bound together with an unbreakable bond of love! 💕 Here’s our attempt at a glimpse into their world!#RakshaBandhanTrailer releasing on 21st June 2022.#ReturnToFeelings#RakshaBandhan11August pic.twitter.com/SARpmwmeQg — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 19, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)