Movie buffs are going to be in for a treat on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan this year. Akshay Kumar’s film Raksha Bandhan, helmed by Aanand L Rai, is set to be released on the same day, August 11. The makers have shared the announcement with a teaser video. Raksha Bandhan vs Laal Singh Chadha: Akshay Kumar’s Film To Clash Aamir Khan’s Film on August 11 - Reports.

Raksha Bandhan Release Date

Bringing you all a story of the purest form of bond that will remind you of yours! ❤️#RakshaBandhan releasing in cinemas on 11th August, 2022.#ReturnToFeelings#RakshaBandhan11August pic.twitter.com/nDVOgVz5vJ — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 16, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)