The makers of Ram Setu unveiled the first track from the film titled 'Jai Shree Ram' today and it's quite appealing. Starring Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha, the song is sung Vikram Montrose and highlights how good always wins over evil. The music video shows glimpses of thrilling ride the movie promises. Ram Setu hits the big screens on October 25. Ram Setu Trailer: Akshay Kumar Dives Deep to Save the Bridge Built by Lord Ram in This Adventure Thriller (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)