Akshay Kumar took to Instagram and shared a video of the grand celebration as he announced the wrap of his upcoming movie Ram Setu. He shared a video and wrote, "Here’s to the wrap of yet another amazing project #RamSetu. I learned so much during the making of this film, it was like going to school all over again. बड़ी मेहनत की है हम सबने, अब बस आप का प्यार चाहिए ."

Check Out Akshay Kumar's Instagram Post Below:

