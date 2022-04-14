The big and the most special day for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt is here! RK and his ladylove would be tying the knot today at Vastu. The Kapoors and Bhatts have started to arrive for the intimate affair. RK’s mom Neetu Kapoor, sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and niece Samara Sahni are looking every bit regal for Ranbir and Alia’s marriage ceremony.

The Kapoor Ladies

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

All Set For Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt’s Wedding

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Totally Regal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

